ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Power to set up 25,000 EV charging points by March ‘28

September 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Starting from the first EV Charging point in Mumbai installed in 2018, the company has since established more than 50,000 home chargers, some 4,370 public and semi-public charging points, and 280 bus-charging points across 350 cities. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Tata Power, an integrated power company with an installed/managed capacity of 14,321 MW, said it would set up about 7,000 EV charging points across the country by FY24 and 25,000 such points by March 2028.

Starting from the first EV Charging point in Mumbai installed in 2018, the company has since established more than 50,000 home chargers, some 4,370 public and semi-public charging points, and 280 bus-charging points across 350 cities, said the company in a statement.

Tata Power’s journey began with building strategic partnerships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Tata Motors, JLR and other leading OEMs and hospitality brands such as Taj, Ama Stays & Trail, Ginger, The Park, BloomRooms, and other infrastructure developers like Lodha, Rustomjee, Vatika Group, Ayodhya Development Authority, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation and many other institutions like the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Airforce as well, as per the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US