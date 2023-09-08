Tata Power to set up 25,000 EV charging points by March ‘28

September 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tata Power, an integrated power company with an installed/managed capacity of 14,321 MW, said it would set up about 7,000 EV charging points across the country by FY24 and 25,000 such points by March 2028.

Starting from the first EV Charging point in Mumbai installed in 2018, the company has since established more than 50,000 home chargers, some 4,370 public and semi-public charging points, and 280 bus-charging points across 350 cities, said the company in a statement.

Tata Power’s journey began with building strategic partnerships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Tata Motors, JLR and other leading OEMs and hospitality brands such as Taj, Ama Stays & Trail, Ginger, The Park, BloomRooms, and other infrastructure developers like Lodha, Rustomjee, Vatika Group, Ayodhya Development Authority, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation and many other institutions like the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Airforce as well, as per the company.