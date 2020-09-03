Tata Power to power Tata Motors carport in Pune

Mumbai

03 September 2020 22:09 IST

Tata Power has signed a power purchase pact with Tata Motors Ltd. (TML) to power India’s ‘largest’ carport in Pune, the firm said. With 6.2 MWp capacity, the solar-energy project is expected to reduce 1.6 lakh tonnes in carbon emission for TML in its life time. The grid-connected carport plant needs high level of engineering and customised designingto assemble the massive carport structures, the company said.

