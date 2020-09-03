Business

Tata Power to power Tata Motors carport in Pune

Tata Power has signed a power purchase pact with Tata Motors Ltd. (TML) to power India’s ‘largest’ carport in Pune, the firm said. With 6.2 MWp capacity, the solar-energy project is expected to reduce 1.6 lakh tonnes in carbon emission for TML in its life time. The grid-connected carport plant needs high level of engineering and customised designingto assemble the massive carport structures, the company said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 10:09:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-power-to-power-tata-motors-carport-in-pune/article32517085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story