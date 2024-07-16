Tata Power to invest ₹20,000 crore capex in FY25

Tata Power Ltd., an integrated power company, would invest ₹20,000 crore in FY25, its chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran told shareholders while speaking at the company’s 105th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Tuesday

“Tata Power plans to invest ₹20,000 crore capex in FY25. This is over and above the ₹12,000 crore invested in FY24.”

“A large part of this will be towards accelerating the company’s renewable energy portfolio and balance towards Transmission and distribution businesses,” he said.

He said the company would also explore participation in Small Modular Nuclear Reactors, once the Government gives necessary permissions apart from new distribution expansion opportunities in other states, as and when these opportunities arise in line with Government policies.

