BusinessMUMBAI 30 July 2020 23:02 IST
Comments
Tata Power to focus on renewables, distribution and deleveraging
Updated: 30 July 2020 23:02 IST
Tata Power to focus on renewables sector
Tata Power will focus on becoming a leading player in renewable energy, chairman N. Chandrasekaran said. “The company will scale both its manufacturing of solar cells and modules as well as the solar EPC business. The company intends to add additional capacity of 10 gigawatts in the next five years,” he said, addressing shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.
More In Business
Read more...