Tata Power to focus on renewables, distribution and deleveraging

MUMBAI

30 July 2020 23:02 IST

Tata Power to focus on renewables sector

Tata Power will focus on becoming a leading player in renewable energy, chairman N. Chandrasekaran said. “The company will scale both its manufacturing of solar cells and modules as well as the solar EPC business. The company intends to add additional capacity of 10 gigawatts in the next five years,” he said, addressing shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

