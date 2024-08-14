GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Power to develop 2 hydro projects with combined capacity of 2,800 mw in Maharashtra

Published - August 14, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Power Ltd. and the Government of Maharashtra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop two large Pumped Hydro Storage projects (PSP) with a combined capacity of 2,800 Megawatts (MW) in the State. 

These projects, with an estimated investment of approximately ₹13,000 crore will be situated at Shirawta in Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW).  “The collaboration is poised to drive the State towards its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2028, while concurrently generating employment for over 6,000 people,” Tata Power said in a statement.

“These projects are set to support Maharashtra’s and the country’s energy landscape, leveraging the kinetic energy of water to create a stable and reliable power supply,” it added.

The Western Ghats, with their natural topography and favourable geology, offer immense potential for Pumped Storage Hydro Projects, it further said.

