Tata Power to build solar unit in Kerala

MUMBAI

07 January 2021 22:24 IST

Tata Power Ltd. said the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. (KSEBL) has awarded a contract to the company for developing a 110 MW solar power project.

“The energy will be supplied to KSEBL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date,” it said.

“The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA,” it added. The plant is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 274 million kg of CO2, the company added.

