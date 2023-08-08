HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Power signs MoU to develop two Pumped Hydro Storage projects in Maharashtra

August 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power | Photo Credit: PTI

Tata Power Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to develop two large Pumped Hydro Storage projects with a combined capacity of 2,800 Megawatts (MW) in the State.

These projects, with an estimated investment of approximately ₹13,000 crore, will be situated at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW) districts.

“Pumped Hydro Storage is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and these projects will support the renewable solar and wind projects to ensure reliable, 24/7 consistent power supply,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Ltd.

During times of excess energy, water will be pumped from lower reservoir to higher reservoir, and during peak demand, the stored water will power turbines, thereby generating electricity.

“This initiative will significantly enhance energy security by providing peaking and continuous power supply along with other renewables such as solar and wind. With the setting up of 2,800 MW pumped hydro capacity, these projects will significantly contribute to cleaner capacity addition in the country,” Tata Power said in a statement.

The Western Ghats offer immense potential for Pumped Storage Hydro projects. In this region, Tata Power has been operating three hydro power projects – Khopoli Hydro Generating Station, Bhivpuri Hydro Generating Station, and Bhira Hydro Generating Station – that includes 150 MW Pumped Storage Hydro projects.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.