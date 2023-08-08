Tata Power signs MoU to develop two Pumped Hydro Storage projects in Maharashtra

August 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Power Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to develop two large Pumped Hydro Storage projects with a combined capacity of 2,800 Megawatts (MW) in the State.

These projects, with an estimated investment of approximately ₹13,000 crore, will be situated at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW) districts.

“Pumped Hydro Storage is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and these projects will support the renewable solar and wind projects to ensure reliable, 24/7 consistent power supply,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Ltd.

During times of excess energy, water will be pumped from lower reservoir to higher reservoir, and during peak demand, the stored water will power turbines, thereby generating electricity.

“This initiative will significantly enhance energy security by providing peaking and continuous power supply along with other renewables such as solar and wind. With the setting up of 2,800 MW pumped hydro capacity, these projects will significantly contribute to cleaner capacity addition in the country,” Tata Power said in a statement.

The Western Ghats offer immense potential for Pumped Storage Hydro projects. In this region, Tata Power has been operating three hydro power projects – Khopoli Hydro Generating Station, Bhivpuri Hydro Generating Station, and Bhira Hydro Generating Station – that includes 150 MW Pumped Storage Hydro projects.