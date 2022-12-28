Tata Power Renewable to set up 225 MW hybrid power project for Tata Power DDL

December 28, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd., said it has received the “Letter of Award” (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction, the company said.

The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power- DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi.

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, said, “We envision that this association will also encourage other discoms in the country to enhance the share of sustainable energy in their overall energy mix and contribute towards the country’s net zero emission target.”