ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Power Renewable to set up 225 MW hybrid power project for Tata Power DDL

December 28, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Power- DDL supplies electricity to a populace of more than 7 million in North Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd., said it has received the “Letter of Award” (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka. 

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction, the company said.

The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power- DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, said, “We envision that this association will also encourage other discoms in the country to enhance the share of sustainable energy in their overall energy mix and contribute towards the country’s net zero emission target.”   

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US