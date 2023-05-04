Tata Power Q4 PAT surges 48% to ₹939 crore

May 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Power Ltd. reported consolidated fourth-quarter net profit surged 48% to ₹939 crore from the year-earlier period following significant growth across all its business verticals. The quarter also saw a revenue growth of 6% to ₹12,755 crore.

The company said PAT had risen for the 14 th straight quarter (YoY) and had witnessed a significant rise in consolidated revenue and EBITDA, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business strategy and operational excellence.

For the financial year, the company’s net profit grew 77% to ₹3,810 crore from the previous year. Revenue grew 32% to ₹56,033 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “Our distribution business has performed exceptionally well which is evident from the continuous reduction in AT&C losses in Odisha discoms, and the high performance ratings of our Mumbai, Delhi and Odisha discoms.”

“Our renewable energy business has expanded significantly across EPC, utility scale and rooftop verticals and is well poised to lead India’s green energy transition. The completion of ₹4,000-crore worth capital infusion into our renewables business, one of the biggest value unlocks in renewable business globally, will enable us to fuel the next leg of growth,” he said.

“We have also made rapid strides in our EV charging business and emerged as the largest network in the country with presence across over 350 cities and towns,” he added.