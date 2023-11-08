Tata Power Q2 net profit grows 9% to ₹1,017 crore

November 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Power Ltd. reported consolidated second-quarter net profit grew 9% to ₹1,017 crore year-on-year on strong fundamentals of all its businesses, including renewables, CEO & Managing Director Praveer Sinha said.

This is the company’s 16 th consecutive quarter of growth in net profit.

The company said it has maintained strong financial performance on the back of a healthy balance sheet, operational excellence, and synergies across all business clusters.

Consolidated revenue rose by 9% to ₹15,442 crore largely driven by higher revenue from core businesses of generation, transmission and distribution.

During the quarter, 84% contribution in the company’s PAT came from the core businesses, while the contributions from overseas JVs, including coal mining operations, continues to decline.

“We have reported yet another strong quarter of financial performance, driven by robust contribution from all our core business clusters,” Dr. Sinha said.

“Our adherence to financial discipline, operational excellence along with business resilience and diversification has helped us in maintaining this consistent profit growth,” he added.

He said the company was constantly focusing on new areas of growth such as its greenfield solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu which had produced its first module in this quarter and was on track to roll out the first cell into Q4FY24.

“We are continually taking significant strides in enabling green energy transition by supplying round-the-clock renewable energy with hybrid solar and wind plants along with pumped storage plants,” the CEO said.

The company’s clean energy portfolio reached a capacity of 5,500 MW during Q2 FY24, standing at 38% of total installed generation capacity. In the next two years renewable energy would constitute 50% of the total capacity. Dr. Sinha said by 2030 about 70% of the company’s installed capacity would be clean energy.

Tata Power also made progress in its distribution business by improving its cash flow and reducing AT&C losses in Odisha. This unit reported profit of ₹90 crore during the quarter.

The company’s Zambia unit (ITPC 120 MW hydro plant) resolved the PPA tariff issue with the Zambian State Utility (ZESCO) and has realised part of the pending receivable dues of $102 million from Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation.

The company said it also received all the pending sale proceeds of Arutmin Coal Investment, as per the earlier arrangement to divest its stake in 2016.

