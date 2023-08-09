August 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Power Company Ltd. reported first-quarter consolidated net profit grew 22.38% to ₹972.49 crore due to strong performance across businesses.

Revenue from operations climbed almost 5% to ₹15,213.29 crore.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We have delivered a 15th consecutive quarter of PAT growth on the back of strong performance across all business clusters. This is the result of our effective strategies, operational efficiencies, and execution excellence driven by our committed workforce.”

He said the company has planned almost ₹12,000 crore of capex for the current financial year that would help it lead the green energy transition and in the growth opportunities in the transmission and distribution business.

“Tata Power is well poised to develop round the clock renewable power solutions. We are making significant progress in developing solutions around battery storage, pumped hydro projects, and other hybrid solutions,” he said.

