ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Power net grows 6% in Q2 to ₹927 crore

Published - October 30, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Power Co. Ltd. (PTCL) second-quarter consolidated net profit grew 6% year-on-year to ₹926.53 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolidated revenue from operations remained almost unchanged at ₹15,697.57 crore compared with ₹15,738.03 crore in the same period last year. 

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, TPCL said, “Our Generation, Transmission & Distribution, and Renewable businesses continue to witness sustained growth momentum as India sees record power demand and investment in the new age of electricity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All our business segments have performed remarkably well during the quarter leading to 20th consecutive quarterly PAT growth. Aligned with the ‘Make in India’ vision, our 4.3 GW cell-and-module plant in Tamil Nadu is going strength-to-strength with the commissioning of a 2 GW cell production line during the quarter,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Sinha said the cell plant will achieve its full capacity by next month, adding the 4.3 GW module plant is already fully operational establishing the company as a leader in solar manufacturing.

“We have made significant strides in the transmission business with major wins in both inter-state and intra-state projects, showcasing our strong project execution capabilities in upgrading grid infra. These projects will help evacuate clean energy from remote renewable sites, to support widescale renewable energy availability,” he said.

“We are mainstreaming the wide-scale adoption of solar rooftops in residential, commercial and industrial segments through our pan-India presence. We are also powering e-mobility in 590 cities, covering private, public, semi-public, and fleet charging,’ he added.

“We are well on track in terms of our planned capex for the financial year, with ₹9,100 crore spent during H1 out of ₹20,000 crore. Our investments in transmission, renewables, and hydro projects are designed to strengthen India’s energy resilience and security,” he further said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US