Tata Power installs 220 EV charging points across Karnataka

Tata Power has set up 220 charging points across Karnataka as part of its expanding EV charging network, known as EZ Charge, aimed at promoting clean and efficient transportation.

All charging points permit RFID (radio-frequency identification) card enabled transactions, which have further made the charging experience seamless ensuring that consumers can tap, charge and go without any hassle.

These chargers are located along major highways between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Davangere, and Mysuru. They offer sustainable solutions at popular tourist destinations like Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu. Important cities with a notable EZ Charge presence are Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Davangere.

Chargers have also been set up at prominent public locations, like Taj, Park, Oberoi, Gokulam Hotels, Tata Croma, and Tanishq, fpr easy accessibility for electric vehicle users.

