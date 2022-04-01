Tata Power gets NCLT nod to merge CGPL with itself

Tata Power Ltd said it has received approval from the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) and Tata Power and their respective shareholders.

CGPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power and operates the 4000 MW UMPP in Mundra, Gujarat.

“The Scheme provides for the amalgamation of CGPL with Tata Power and will result in numerous benefits such as streamlining the corporate structure and consolidation of assets and liabilities of CGPL within Tata Power, a more efficient utilization of capital for the enhanced development and growth of the consolidated business in one entity,” the company said in a statement.

“Further benefits include availing easier financial support, bringing operational efficiencies, and enabling cost savings through legal entity rationalization and consolidation,” it added.