Tata Power EV Charging ties up with IOCL to set up over 500 charging points

December 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd., (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power Group Company and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India.

As per this collaboration, Tata Power would install over 500 EV charging points across multiple IOCL retail outlets to help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities.

Virendra Goyal, Head -Business Development-EV Charging, Tata Power said, “Leveraging IOCL’s extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions, contributing to accessibility and inclusivity for a sustainable electric mobility future.”

Saumitra Shrivastava, Executive Director (Retail-N&E), IOCL said “IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV Charging Stations by 2024 transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach.”

“Our strategic partnership with Tata Power is poised to play a pivotal role in responding to this transformative shift. We at IOCL are geared up to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities in this area, ensuring a seamless transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly mobility paradigm,” he added.