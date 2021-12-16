Tata Power arm bags LoA for 300 MW hybrid power project

TP Saurya Ltd. (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd., said it had received the ‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) for setting up a 300-MW hybrid power capacity.

The project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction, and will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of PPA execution.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “This [order] will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix, thus strengthening our position as the market leader in the renewable space. It will also encourage other States to switch to green power to usher in an era of clean energy in the country.”

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,907 MW, with an installed capacity of 2,953 MW and 1,954 MW under implementation.