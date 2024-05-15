Tata Play ties up with Amazon Prime to offer Prime Video content to DTH, Binge customers

Content distribution platform, Tata Play, has tied up with Amazon Prime to offer Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge customers multiple ways to access Prime Video’s blockbuster content.

“Tata Play DTH subscribers can now choose from multiple packs starting from ₹199 per month, that offer a variety of their favourite TV channels along with Prime Lite with Tata Play. In addition, Binge subscribers can enjoy Prime Lite with Tata Play along with over 30 other popular apps at various price points,” the company said in a statement.

At ₹199 per month, users can subscribe to 6 OTT apps, including Prime Video, from a list of 33 apps, or can subscribe to all 33, including Prime Video, at ₹349 per month.

“The new price plans from Tata Play Binge put the freedom of choice in the hands of its audience to make their own OTT packs. Prime Video’s addition to the league of over 30 national, international, and regional apps on Tata Play Binge aims to further elevate content bingeing into an even more indulgent experience, all in one convenient location across languages, genres, and devices,” the company said.

Consumers can enjoy the full selection of shows and movies on Prime Video, including the Original series, blockbuster movies along with international series and movies, the company said. “While on the one hand, Tata Play’s robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime’s outreach to newer audience segments, on the other, addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play.

“We are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution to ensure wider availability of our movies and series,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, APAC & MENA, Prime Video. “The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers seamless access to Prime Video’s full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery, Prime exclusive deals and much more,” he added.

“We look forward to working with Tata Play to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India,” he further said.

