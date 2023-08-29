Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveils new brand identity, Tata.ev

August 29, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has announced the introduction of its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business.

“This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors’ commitment on sustainability & pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development. The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of ‘Move with Meaning,’ unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology,” the company said in a statement.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are entering a new era with TATA.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions.”

“We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with the focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world,” he said.

