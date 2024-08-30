ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility opens 2 EV stores in Kochi

Published - August 30, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TPEM Managing Director Shailesh Chandra and Sree Gokulam Motors & Services Chairman Gokulam Gopalan is seen with other officials at the inauguration of TATA.ev Kalamassery.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) announced it had opened two EV-exclusive retail stores under the TATA.ev brand identity in Edappally and Kalamassery, Kerala.

“As the leading market for electric mobility in the country with 5.6% EV penetration, the people of Kerala have led the way in adopting future facing technologies, making it a clear choice for us to inaugurate our next set of premium Tata.ev stores in the state,” said TPEM Managing Director Shailesh Chandra in a statement.

“We have seen how the discerning EV consumer has matured and demands a premium ownership experience. We will soon open a set of five exclusive EV service centres across key cities in Kerala. Besides, two more are planned in Gurugram,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US