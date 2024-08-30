GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility opens 2 EV stores in Kochi

Published - August 30, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TPEM Managing Director Shailesh Chandra and Sree Gokulam Motors & Services Chairman Gokulam Gopalan is seen with other officials at the inauguration of TATA.ev Kalamassery.

TPEM Managing Director Shailesh Chandra and Sree Gokulam Motors & Services Chairman Gokulam Gopalan is seen with other officials at the inauguration of TATA.ev Kalamassery.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) announced it had opened two EV-exclusive retail stores under the TATA.ev brand identity in Edappally and Kalamassery, Kerala.

“As the leading market for electric mobility in the country with 5.6% EV penetration, the people of Kerala have led the way in adopting future facing technologies, making it a clear choice for us to inaugurate our next set of premium Tata.ev stores in the state,” said TPEM Managing Director Shailesh Chandra in a statement.

“We have seen how the discerning EV consumer has matured and demands a premium ownership experience. We will soon open a set of five exclusive EV service centres across key cities in Kerala. Besides, two more are planned in Gurugram,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.