Tata Passenger Electric Mobility opens 2 EV stores in Kochi

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) announced it had opened two EV-exclusive retail stores under the TATA.ev brand identity in Edappally and Kalamassery, Kerala.

“As the leading market for electric mobility in the country with 5.6% EV penetration, the people of Kerala have led the way in adopting future facing technologies, making it a clear choice for us to inaugurate our next set of premium Tata.ev stores in the state,” said TPEM Managing Director Shailesh Chandra in a statement.

“We have seen how the discerning EV consumer has matured and demands a premium ownership experience. We will soon open a set of five exclusive EV service centres across key cities in Kerala. Besides, two more are planned in Gurugram,” he said.