Tata Passenger Electric Mobility introduces Punch.ev

January 17, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has introduced Punch.ev at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh. The top-most model is priced at ₹15.49 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

Punch.ev will be available at all Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales and Tata.ev stores across the country.

Keeping various customer use-cases in mind, the vehicle comes with two battery pack options: 25 kWh which offers an MIDC range of 315 km, and 35 kWh which offers an MIDC range of 421 km.

