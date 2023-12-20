Tata new Safari, Harrier receive Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating

December 20, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors Ltd. said its flagship SUV, the new Safari and the premium SUV the Harrier, have become the first recipients of the 5-star rating (adult occupant protection and child occupant protection), as per the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP), India’s own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Bharat-NCAP is a significant step forward as it provides customers with a credible, objective score to evaluate the safety aspects of various vehicles. Informed customers taking optimal decisions will further foster the rising preference for safer vehicles in the country.”

“We acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and the automotive industry in this pursuit. At Tata Motors, safety is at the \ core of our DNA and we are honoured to win this maiden Bharat-NCAP certification with an exemplary 5-star rating for two of our vehicles. We remain committed and will continue to work towards improving vehicle safety holistically,” he added.

Built on the OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover’s D8 Platform, the Safari and Harrier SUVs also come with the highest 5-star GNCAP rating and are the safest vehicles on Indian roads, the company said.