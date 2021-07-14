Tata Motors unveils ‘XPRES’ brand for fleet segment

Mumbai

14 July 2021 23:23 IST

Tata Motors unveils brand for fleet segment

Tata Motors unveiled ‘XPRES,’ an exclusive brand for the fleet segment that is expected to gain traction in the coming months with a high growth potential. Under the brand, the firm will unveil offerings catering to fleet-specific needs.

All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport the XPRES badge, clearly differentiating them from the growing new range of Tata cars and SUVs that cater to the personal segment. The first vehicle to be introduced as part of the brand will be an electric sedan, called the ‘XPRES-T’ EV (T for Tata Tigor), the company said.

Advertising

Advertising

One or two more models from the existing vehicle body types will be added soon and this brand will have vehicles with different powertrains, company officials said.

Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet owners, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, the company said.

Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors said, “The XPRES brand will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services.”

“Electric vehicles deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services,” he added.