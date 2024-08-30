Tata Motors unveils urban mobility vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Friday showcased an array of innovative mass mobility solutions, including an all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M, a green, zero-emission, intra-city electric bus in the City.

The domestic auto major also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV (bus), Tata Magic Bi-fuel (van), Tata Ultra Prime CNG (bus), Tata Winger 9S (van), Tata CityRide Prime (bus) and Tata LPO 1822 (bus) all aimed at offering customised solutions in varied utilities and duty cycles.

The all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M offers comfortable seating for 21 passengers and was perfectly suited to tackle narrow lanes and high-traffic urban landscapes with its easy manoeuvrability and ideal dimensions, claimed the company.

Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “ We are proud to present a wide range of exhibits that offer customised solutions in their respective segments, including our latest offering, the Ultra EV 7M, in the electric bus space. This all-new model is perfectly suited for both metros and smaller cities, addressing the unique demands of our customers.’‘

Tata Motors led the charge in shaping the future of mobility with its clean and sustainable solutions across multiple powertrains and emission technologies, Mr Anand said while speaking at opening of Prawaas 4.0, a 3-day biennial event highlighting safe, smart and sustainable integrated mass mobility solutions in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the mobility expo.

