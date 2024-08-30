ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors unveils urban mobility vehicles

Published - August 30, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The domestic auto major also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV (bus), Tata Magic Bi-fuel (van), Tata Ultra Prime CNG (bus), Tata Winger 9S (van), Tata CityRide Prime (bus) and Tata LPO 1822 (bus) all aimed at offering customised solutions in varied utilities and duty cycles. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Friday showcased an array of innovative mass mobility solutions, including an all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M, a green, zero-emission, intra-city electric bus in the City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The domestic auto major also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV (bus), Tata Magic Bi-fuel (van), Tata Ultra Prime CNG (bus), Tata Winger 9S (van), Tata CityRide Prime (bus) and Tata LPO 1822 (bus) all aimed at offering customised solutions in varied utilities and duty cycles.

The all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M offers comfortable seating for 21 passengers and was perfectly suited to tackle narrow lanes and high-traffic urban landscapes with its easy manoeuvrability and ideal dimensions, claimed the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “ We are proud to present a wide range of exhibits that offer customised solutions in their respective segments, including our latest offering, the Ultra EV 7M, in the electric bus space. This all-new model is perfectly suited for both metros and smaller cities, addressing the unique demands of our customers.’‘

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tata Motors led the charge in shaping the future of mobility with its clean and sustainable solutions across multiple powertrains and emission technologies, Mr Anand said while speaking at opening of Prawaas 4.0, a 3-day biennial event highlighting safe, smart and sustainable integrated mass mobility solutions in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the mobility expo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US