GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors unveils urban mobility vehicles

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The domestic auto major also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV (bus), Tata Magic Bi-fuel (van), Tata Ultra Prime CNG (bus), Tata Winger 9S (van), Tata CityRide Prime (bus) and Tata LPO 1822 (bus) all aimed at offering customised solutions in varied utilities and duty cycles.

The domestic auto major also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV (bus), Tata Magic Bi-fuel (van), Tata Ultra Prime CNG (bus), Tata Winger 9S (van), Tata CityRide Prime (bus) and Tata LPO 1822 (bus) all aimed at offering customised solutions in varied utilities and duty cycles. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Friday showcased an array of innovative mass mobility solutions, including an all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M, a green, zero-emission, intra-city electric bus in the City.

The domestic auto major also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV (bus), Tata Magic Bi-fuel (van), Tata Ultra Prime CNG (bus), Tata Winger 9S (van), Tata CityRide Prime (bus) and Tata LPO 1822 (bus) all aimed at offering customised solutions in varied utilities and duty cycles.

The all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M offers comfortable seating for 21 passengers and was perfectly suited to tackle narrow lanes and high-traffic urban landscapes with its easy manoeuvrability and ideal dimensions, claimed the company.

Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “ We are proud to present a wide range of exhibits that offer customised solutions in their respective segments, including our latest offering, the Ultra EV 7M, in the electric bus space. This all-new model is perfectly suited for both metros and smaller cities, addressing the unique demands of our customers.’‘

Tata Motors led the charge in shaping the future of mobility with its clean and sustainable solutions across multiple powertrains and emission technologies, Mr Anand said while speaking at opening of Prawaas 4.0, a 3-day biennial event highlighting safe, smart and sustainable integrated mass mobility solutions in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the mobility expo.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.