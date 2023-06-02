Tata Motors unveils upgraded Nexon EV

June 02, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors has introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India for the 3.3 kW AC charger).

Enhanced with a superior and high-tech feature upgrade, this top-of-the-line variant of the MAX has a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, high resolution (1920X720) high definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wi-Fi, high definition rear view camera, heightened audio performance, voice assistant in six languages, along with a new user interface (UI). The company has started accepting bookings from Friday.

