HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors unveils upgraded Nexon EV

June 02, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The starting price of the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX will be ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India for the 3.3 kW AC charger).

The starting price of the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX will be ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India for the 3.3 kW AC charger).

Tata Motors has introduced the upgraded Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India for the 3.3 kW AC charger). 

Enhanced with a superior and high-tech feature upgrade, this top-of-the-line variant of the MAX has a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, high resolution (1920X720) high definition (HD) display with slick response, Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wi-Fi, high definition rear view camera, heightened audio performance, voice assistant in six languages, along with a new user interface (UI). The company has started accepting bookings from Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.