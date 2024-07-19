ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors unveils SUV coupe Curvv

Published - July 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Motors Ltd. on Friday unveiled Tata Curvv, an SUV coupe in ICE and EV formats. The product will be introduced in the market on August 7, the company said in a statement

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Curvv is at the forefront of our multi powertrain strategy, with options across Petrol, Diesel and Electric powertrains. With the Curvv we will address a wide variety of needs of the mid SUV customers, providing them with a fresh and delightfully designed product complimented by premium performance.”

