Tata Motors on Monday unveiled Tata Punch, its first sub-compact SUV, and the latest addition to the ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs. The price will be announced on October 20, 2021. “Tata Punch offers the agility of a hatchback and all key capabilities of a true SUV,” the company said. Bookings are open at more than 1,000 showrooms for the Punch for ₹21,000. Rajan Amba, V-P, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “With several industry and segment first features, we are convinced that the Punch will match the high expectations of Indian car buyers.”
Tata Motors unveils sub-compact SUV Punch
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
October 04, 2021 22:34 IST
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
October 04, 2021 22:34 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 4, 2021 10:35:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-unveils-sub-compact-suv-punch/article36830243.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story