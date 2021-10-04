Tata Motors unveils sub-compact SUV Punch

Tata Motors on Monday unveiled Tata Punch, its first sub-compact SUV, and the latest addition to the ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs. The price will be announced on October 20, 2021. “Tata Punch offers the agility of a hatchback and all key capabilities of a true SUV,” the company said. Bookings are open at more than 1,000 showrooms for the Punch for ₹21,000. Rajan Amba, V-P, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “With several industry and segment first features, we are convinced that the Punch will match the high expectations of Indian car buyers.”