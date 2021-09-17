Business

Tata Motors unveils special edition of Safari

Tata Motors Ltd. has introduced an exclusive edition of its SUV Safari Gold priced at ₹21.89 lakh. Gearing up for the festive season this edition comes with hi-tech features. It will be available in two special colour. This edition will make its first public appearance at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai.

Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, passenger and electric vehicle business unit, Tata Motors said, “In less than five months after its introduction, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th roll-out and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment.”


