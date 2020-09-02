Tata Motors unveils Nexon variant

MUMBAI

02 September 2020 22:14 IST

Tata Motors has announced the introduction of the XM(S) variant of Tata Nexon from ₹8.36 lakh onwards. It is available in petrol and diesel variants. Nexon will come with two transmission options -manual and AMT transmission.Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said, “Nexon XM(S) will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price.With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide customers with premium driving pleasure and state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.“

Advertising

Advertising