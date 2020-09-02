Business

Tata Motors unveils Nexon variant

Tata Motors has announced the introduction of the XM(S) variant of Tata Nexon from ₹8.36 lakh onwards. It is available in petrol and diesel variants. Nexon will come with two transmission options -manual and AMT transmission.Vivek Srivatsa, head, marketing, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said, “Nexon XM(S) will now allow our customers to enjoy superior features such as the electric sunroof at a compelling price.With this addition to our Nexon range, we will provide customers with premium driving pleasure and state-of-the-art features at attractive prices, thereby making our products accessible to all.“

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 10:15:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-unveils-nexon-variant/article32507904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story