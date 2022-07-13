Tata Motors unveils Nexon new variant
Tata Motors has announced the unveiling of XM+(S), a new variant of its sport utility vehicle (SUV). Placed between the XM(S) and the XZ+, this newest addition is priced from ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
“With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the number one SUV in India. The feature-rich XM+(S) variant will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms,” said Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
