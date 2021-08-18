Tata Motors unveils new version of Tigor EV

Tata Motors has unveiled a new version of the Tigor EV, which will be introduced in the market shortly. Starting Wednesday, the company commenced bookings for the EV at select dealerships at ₹21,000. The pricing will be announced shortly. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratise the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product.”

“With Tigor EV, we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric,” he added.