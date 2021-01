MUMBAI

13 January 2021 23:07 IST

Tata Motors Wednesday unveiled the new Altroz iTurbo on the first anniversary of the premium hatchback. The new Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine. Tata Motors has opened bookings for the car and said the price would be announced on January 22.

