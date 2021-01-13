Business

Tata Motors unveils new Altroz hatchback

Tata Motors Wednesday unveiled the new Altroz iTurbo on the first anniversary of the premium hatchback. The new Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine. Tata Motors has opened bookings for the car and said the price would be announced on January 22.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 11:09:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-unveils-new-altroz-hatchback/article33570970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY