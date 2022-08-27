Tata Motors unveils Jet editions of Nexon, Harrier, Safari

The range is inspired by business jets says company

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 27, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors announced the introduction of an all-new Jet edition of its mid-to-high range of SUVs namely Nexon, Harrier and Safari, in the price range of ₹12.78 lakh and ₹22.65 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

“This unique and luxurious line-up is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which will appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury,” the company said. Vehicles of this edition are available immediately.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The Jet edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury’,” said Rajan Amba, vice president, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. “I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much loved SUV line-up,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app