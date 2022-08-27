Tata Motors unveils Jet editions of Nexon, Harrier, Safari

The range is inspired by business jets says company

Tata Motors announced the introduction of an all-new Jet edition of its mid-to-high range of SUVs namely Nexon, Harrier and Safari, in the price range of ₹12.78 lakh and ₹22.65 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

“This unique and luxurious line-up is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which will appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury,” the company said. Vehicles of this edition are available immediately.

“The Jet edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury’,” said Rajan Amba, vice president, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. “I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much loved SUV line-up,” he added.