Tata Motors unveils Fleet Edge solution for CVs

Tata Motors has introduced Fleet Edge, a connected vehicle solution for better management of commercial vehicle (CV) fleets.
Since 2012, the company had provided telematics solutions in its vehicles and today, more than two lakh Tata Motors’ medium and heavy commercial vehicles are on road with this capability.
Tata Motors said Fleet Edge would process a large amount of data generated by the telematics control unit (TCU) and offer real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behaviour, real-time fuel efficiency and fuel loss alert. Transporters will also be able to track the due date of important vehicle documents.
“These insights will be available to customers through a user-friendly interface on Tata Motors Fleet Edge portal and help customers manage their fleet even more efficiently. Fleet Edge is also accessible on smartphones via an app, on real time basis,” the company said.
Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said, “Digital technology and connectivity solutions are rapidly transforming both passenger and goods transportation. The rich data that vehicles can now send through the telematics unit is opening up several new possibilities for the entire logistics chain.”
“With Fleet Edge, we have set a new benchmark by providing customers more information and greater control over fleet and operations, remotely,” Mr. Wagh added.
