Tata Motors unveils all-new Tiago NRG

MUMBAI

04 August 2021 23:07 IST

Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced the all-new Tiago NRG at prices starting ₹6,57,400, ex-showroom Delhi.

“Positioned as the 'Urban Toughroader’, the Tiago NRG is not only enhanced aesthetically with an SUV-inspired design giving it a muscular look, but is also tuned further with a higher ground clearance to give a tough road performance for the go getters,” the company said.

With this new addition, the Tiago will have 12 variants which are all available in the market, said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is part of our New Forever Range. We are always trying to give something new, fresh to customers and provide extension to our product range,” he said.

The vehicle, which is targeted at first-time buyers using rough roads and those looking for a second car, comes with a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP, according to the company.

Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “The NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to the market more SUV like vehicles.”