Tata Motors unveils Ace EV, bags order for 39,000 units from e-commerce firms

Tata Motors Ltd. on Thursday unveiled the all-new Tata Ace EV, the electric version of its small commercial vehicle Ace, exactly 17 years after it was first introduced in India.

The EV will be commercially available in the next quarter and would initially be supplied to e-commerce companies which have collectively placed an order for 39,000 units, Tata Motors said. The vehicle offers a range of 150 km on a single charge and will be deployed in last-mile delivery, the company added.

Unveiling the Ace EV, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover.”

“With the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

“It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution,” he added. The new Ace EV, co-developed in collaboration with its users and supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, is expected to offer a holistic solution for e-cargo mobility.

The company will provide a complete solution, including charging infrastructure, service support and even financing of the vehicles. Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said, “The introduction of the Ace EV marks a major milestone in our journey to deliver zero-emission cargo mobility in India.”

“Building on our experience and success with electric buses, we have designed use-case specific EV solutions for intra-city distribution,” he said.

“These solutions effectively cater to the application needs and deliver a superior value proposition to all stakeholders. We are much encouraged with the support and response received from our e-commerce customers, with whom we begin this journey of zero-emission cargo mobility,” Mr. Wagh added.