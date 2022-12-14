Tata Motors to supply 5,000 EXPRS-T EVs to Everest Fleet

December 14, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Motors Ltd. said it had signed an MoU with Everest Fleet Private Ltd. for the delivery of 5,000 XPRES-T EVs. The company on Wednesday handed over 100 cars.

Ramesh Dorairajan, senior general manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd., said, “With enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme, and dynamic performance at an affordable price, the XPRES-T EV has created a new benchmark in India’s EV fleet segment with a market share of more than 90%.” “Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India, thereby helping the country #EvolveToElectric,” he said. Siddharth Ladsariya, founder, Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are paving the way for a better India, one km at a time. Time has come to now take our 100% CNG cars’ fleet towards a greener and cleaner alternative - Electric Vehicle. We are really looking forward for this EV journey together with Tata Motors as a strategic partner.” In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions).