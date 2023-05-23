Tata Motors to supply 50 Magna buses to Vijayanand Travels

May 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors Ltd. said it has bagged an order for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses from Vijayanand Travels. These fully built BS6 diesel buses will be delivered in a phased manner.

Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Ltd. said, “These buses align perfectly with our vision of offering a comfortable and reliable travel experience to our valued passengers.”

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “This order further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.”

