Tata Motors to supply 25,000 EV taxis to Uber

February 20, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Motors Ltd. said it has signed an MoU with ridesharing app Uber, to provide 25,000 XPRES–T EVs. These vehicles will be deployed in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber drivers in a phased manner, starting this month.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment.”

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India.” 

