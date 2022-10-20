Tata Motors to supply 2,000 XPRES T EVs to ride-hailing app Evera

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 20, 2022 22:42 IST

Tata Motors Ltd. said it had signed an agreement with Evera, an EV only ride hailing platform in Delhi NCR region, for delivering 2,000 XPRES T EVs. 

These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator.

Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With the XPRES-T EV Sedan we have created a new benchmark in the fleet market, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us.”

“Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we hope to continue our association and jointly work towards offering greener and safer mobility options to our customers,” he added.

Nimish Trivedi, co-founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility, Parent Company of Evera said, “With this fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs, our start of the airport services at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, is around the corner and will propel us further towards this goal.”

In July 2021, Tata Motors unveiled the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

