Tata Motors to raise PV prices as costs soar

new delhi

06 July 2021 04:01 IST

Tata Motors said it plans to increase the prices of its passenger-vehicle (PV) range due to an increase in input costs.

The auto major did not share details on the time frame of the intended price hike but noted that would happen ‘shortly.’

The company intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its range of cars and SUVs, Tata Motors said.

The steep climb in input costs, especially of essential raw materials, necessitates a transfer of at least some part of this increase to end customers, it added.