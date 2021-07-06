Business

Tata Motors to raise PV prices as costs soar

Tata Motors said it plans to increase the prices of its passenger-vehicle (PV) range due to an increase in input costs.

The auto major did not share details on the time frame of the intended price hike but noted that would happen ‘shortly.’

The company intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its range of cars and SUVs, Tata Motors said.

The steep climb in input costs, especially of essential raw materials, necessitates a transfer of at least some part of this increase to end customers, it added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 4:34:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-to-raise-pv-prices-as-costs-soar/article35158472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY