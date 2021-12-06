Business

Tata Motors to raise CV prices from January

Tata Motors has announced an increase in the price of its commercial vehicles in the region of 2.5%. The price increase will be effective January 1, 2022, across M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and Bus segments. “The increase in prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher cost of other raw materials, has incited this price rise,” the company said in a statement.

“While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimal price hike,” it added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2021 10:45:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-to-raise-cv-prices-from-january/article37874483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY